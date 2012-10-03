Pennsylvania Congressfolk Back Broadcasters

Add members of the Pennsylvania congressional delegation to

those calling on the FCC to let the FCC know as soon as possible how it will re-auction

and repack stations.

The FCC released its incentive auction proposal this week,

but it asks lots of questions and seeks comment on the answers it does propose.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, 16 House

members from the state said that as the FCC does finalize its repacking plans,

it disclose those at the "earliest opportunity" so stations can

figure out how they will affect them.

They said the auctions are needed, but that over-the-air TV

remains important, given that many of their constituents rely on it.

The commission has also gotten letters from the New Jersey

and New York congressional delegations along the same lines: Spectrum auctions

are needed, but so is a viable broadcasting business.