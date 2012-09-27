Pending Program Access Item Draws Crowd

It has been rush hour at the FCC in the past 10 days as the commission

prepares to vote on sunsetting the program access rules' ban on exclusive

contracts between MVPDs and their co-owned networks.

Following reports that the chairman had circulated such an

item last week, FCC officials said they were flooded with requests for

meetings, which was confirmed by ex parte notices in the FCC docket. The

commission has until Oct. 5 to vote or the rules sunset, though various

commission sources said they did not expect a vote this week given that the

incentive auction framework notice, scheduled to be voted on Friday (Sept. 28),

was occupying a lot of time and attention.

On Monday, more than a dozen representatives of the Sports

Fan Coalition, Public Knowledge, DirecTV, Dish, AT&T and Verizon met with

staffers at the Media Bureau and general counsel's office asking them to retain

the ban in general, and if not, at least for "non-replicable"

programming like regional sports networks.

They argued that the legal case for retaining the rules

remains strong. According to FCC sources, the chairman's item relies in part on

the D. C. federal court of appeals suggestion in denying a Cablevision

challenge to the rules that the next time they came up for review -- they

sunset Oct. 5 unless the FCC renews them- -t he FCC might allow them to sunset

if the market continues to be more competitive.

But the groups point out that was dicta -- not part of the

official ruling -- and say that even the dissenting judge in the decision

conceded that a targeted ban on exclusive contracts for regional programming, like

the sports nets, could be justifiable.

The program access order anticipates being able to deal with

discriminatory contracts with an existing prohibition on unfair practices

(section 628[b]), the same provision it used to close the terrestrial

loophole/exemption, through which the exclusivity ban does not apply to

terrestrially-delivered networks because the statue referred to

"satellite-delivered" programming.

On the same day that group was meeting with bureau staffers,

representatives of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association were

meeting with aides to a number of commissioners, arguing that the exclusivity

ban was ripe for removal given the "robust and irreversible competition

that characterizes today's video marketplace." NCTA said the ban needed to

go in its entirety, with no carve-out for "supposedly 'must-have'

programming."

It pointed to 628(b) as being sufficient to handle

complaints on a case-by-case basis, rather than the "prophylactic

prohibition" of a ban.

Also making the rounds at the FCC on Sept. 24 was Walter

McCormick, head of US Telecom, making his pitch from retaining the ban, tying

access to programming to broadband deployment, one of the hottest, hot-button

issues at the FCC as it tries to meet the president's goals of universal

access.

Cox, in meetings Sept. 21, took the opportunity to reiterate

its pitch that the FCC open a proceeding on volume discounts secured by the

largest cable operators. While Cox itself is the fifth-largest MVPD, according to

Time Warner Cable at number four has almost three times as many subs and

Comcast five times as many according to SNL Kagan June figures.

"In today's marketplace, only a very small number of

MVPD's receive the largest volume discounts and even companies like Cox, with

nearly 5 million basic video subscribers, lack the leverage to obtain

comparable deals," the company said.