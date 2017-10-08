Pence Exits NFL Game in Protest of Player Protest

Fox was reporting that Vice President Mike Pence, former governor and congressman from Indiana, left the stadium in Indianapolis Sunday after several San Francisco 49's players took a knee during the national anthem.



Former colt and Denver great Peyton Manning was having his jersey raised to the rafters, but Pence wasn't around to see it.



President Donald Trump has criticized NFL players for staging those protests related to the shooting of unarmed black men, and Pence was standing in solidarity with the President.



"I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence said in a statement. "At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem."



The President wound up taking credit for Pence's action, tweeting Sunday:





I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017