Pence Edges Out Kaine in Social Chatter

Tuesday's Vice Presidential debate generated 16.4 million social media interactions on Facebook and Twitter from 5.5 million people, according to Nielsen Social.

Facebook led with 11.6 million interactions. That activity peaked at 1.7 million interactions at 10:30-10:44 p.m., when the debate was ending and post-debate chatter was beginning.

Twitter averaged 7.5 million interactions, with mentions of Republican candidate Mike Pence, at 1.8 million, edging out those about Democrat Tim Kaine, at 1.7 million.

Nielsen Social defines interactions as "original social media posts related to a linear TV episode and the engagement with that original content."