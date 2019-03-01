Vice President Pence Echos Trump Media Marginalization

Preaching to the conservative choir, Vice President Mike Pence echoed President Trump's attacks on the media, news and entertainment.

Pence, himself a former radio broadcaster, was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington Friday (March 1).

"Make no mistake about it, folks: No matter what you hear from the Democrats and their allies in the media, we have a crisis at our southern border, and it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before," he said in defending the President's policy.

"[M]ake no mistake about it: Freedom of religion is under attack in our country," he said at another point in the speech. "Lately, it’s actually become fashionable for media elites and Hollywood liberals to mock religious belief."

Before being elected to Congress, Pence had a conservative-leaning syndicated radio show and hosted a weekly public affairs TV show.