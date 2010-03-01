PEJ Study: Internet Third Most Popular Source For Daily News Consumers

The Internet now tops local newspapers, national newspapers

and radio as the third most popular source of daily news, according to a new

survey from the Project For Excellence in Journalism (PEJ) and the Pew Research

Center.

While most people say that news operations are covering

stories important to them, a majority say that coverage is biased.

The findings about the rise of online news consumption

appear to buttress broadcasters' argument that the government should look at more

than radio and TV in assessing the competitive marketplace for delivery of news

and information. But it also lends support to the FCC's emphasis on the rise of

wireless broadband as an increasing media platform of choice.

According to the study: "The internet and mobile

technologies are at the center of the story of how people's relationship to

news is changing," says PEJ in announcing the survey's release. "In today's new multi-platform media

environment, people's relationship to news is becoming portable, personalized,

and participatory."

A third of the study's respondents access news on their

phones and 28% have customized their home page with news sources. And the

Internet has allowed them to be not just consumers of news, but producers and

commentators, as well. Thirty-seven percent say they have created, commented or

spread the news via social media sites or Twittering.

The most popular news sites are Google, AOL and Topix, but

also popular are CNN and BBC, says PEJ.

There are some conflicted answers to all the new sources of

information. While over half (55%) says it is easier to keep up with the news,

70% say the amount is "overwhelming." And while almost two thirds

(63%) say that major news operations do a good job of covering important stories,

71% say most of that coverage is biased.

The survey is based on a phone survey (cell and landline) of

2,259 adults 18-plus.