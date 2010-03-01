PEJ Study: Internet Third Most Popular Source For Daily News Consumers
The Internet now tops local newspapers, national newspapers
and radio as the third most popular source of daily news, according to a new
survey from the Project For Excellence in Journalism (PEJ) and the Pew Research
Center.
While most people say that news operations are covering
stories important to them, a majority say that coverage is biased.
The findings about the rise of online news consumption
appear to buttress broadcasters' argument that the government should look at more
than radio and TV in assessing the competitive marketplace for delivery of news
and information. But it also lends support to the FCC's emphasis on the rise of
wireless broadband as an increasing media platform of choice.
According to the study: "The internet and mobile
technologies are at the center of the story of how people's relationship to
news is changing," says PEJ in announcing the survey's release. "In today's new multi-platform media
environment, people's relationship to news is becoming portable, personalized,
and participatory."
A third of the study's respondents access news on their
phones and 28% have customized their home page with news sources. And the
Internet has allowed them to be not just consumers of news, but producers and
commentators, as well. Thirty-seven percent say they have created, commented or
spread the news via social media sites or Twittering.
The most popular news sites are Google, AOL and Topix, but
also popular are CNN and BBC, says PEJ.
There are some conflicted answers to all the new sources of
information. While over half (55%) says it is easier to keep up with the news,
70% say the amount is "overwhelming." And while almost two thirds
(63%) say that major news operations do a good job of covering important stories,
71% say most of that coverage is biased.
The survey is based on a phone survey (cell and landline) of
2,259 adults 18-plus.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.