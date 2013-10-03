PEJ Rebrands to Pew Research Center's Journalism Project
The Project for Excellence in Journalism has been renamed the Pew Research Center's Journalism Project to more closely align with the mothership.
The Project has been a part of the Pew Research Center since 2006. The project has also re-launched its website under the new brand. It will now be a subsite of the Pew main site.
The Project's Twitter handle is now @pewjournalism, though followers will not have to adjust anything, says the Project. Project e-mail addresses will now use the @pewresearch.org domain.
The Project also said journalists should attribute research to the Pew Research Center, not PEJ.
