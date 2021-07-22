Peacock Teases ‘Ex-Rated’ Dating Series

Peacock has dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming reality series Ex-Rated, set to debut on the streaming service Aug. 12.

The eight-episode series premise follows singles who have just broken up to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve, said Peacock.

Along with Cohen, Ex-Rated also features dating coach and relationship expert Shan Boodram. Ex-Rated is produced by BBC Studios, with Eric Pankowski serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Peacock will debut all eight episodes on Aug. 12.