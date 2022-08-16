Peacock Rolls Out Trailer for This Apocalyptic Thriller Debuting in September
By R. Thomas Umstead published
'Last Light' stars Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt
A family separated by a cataclysmic world event serves as the backdrop for the trailer for Peacock's thriller series Last Light, debuting September 8.
The five-episode series, based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name, stars Matthew Fox as a scientist who, while on a business trip to the Middle East and separated from his family, is thrust into the middle of an apocalyptic event when the world's oil supply is shut down.
Also starring in the series is Joanne Froggatt Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha and Hakeem Jomah.
Last Light is executive produced by Dennie Gordon, Matthew Fox, William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Diego Piasek, Patrick Massett, and John Zinman.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
