Peacock Rolls Out Trailer for This Apocalyptic Thriller Debuting in September

A family separated by a cataclysmic world event serves as the backdrop for the trailer for Peacock's thriller series Last Light, debuting September 8.

The five-episode series, based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name, stars Matthew Fox as a scientist who, while on a business trip to the Middle East and separated from his family, is thrust into the middle of an apocalyptic event when the world's oil supply is shut down.

Also starring in the series is Joanne Froggatt Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha and Hakeem Jomah.

Last Light is executive produced by Dennie Gordon, Matthew Fox, William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Diego Piasek, Patrick Massett, and John Zinman.■