Peacock Promotes Will Gonzalez to Exec VP, Chief Data Officer

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit said that it promoted Will Gonzalez as executive VP and chief data officer for Peacock, a new post for the direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Gonzalez, who had been senior VP, decision sciences, will be leading a team of data scientists and engineers who will help personalize the customer experience and provide data-driven insights for product and content decisions.

“Will’s incredible passion, charismatic leadership, and vast expertise were foundational to our success in launching and scaling Peacock in the U.S. in its first year,” said Gidon Katz, president, direct-to-consumer, NBCUniversal. “With a focus on our international growth and expansion, we are thrilled to broaden Will’s role and team, which play an essential role in shaping our global streaming strategy.”

Gonzalez joined NBCU in 2017 as senior VP, enterprise business intelligence. He was part of the Peacock launch team that established a data driven culture.

Before NBCU, he was with Sony and The New York Times.