Peacock Orders ‘Field of Dreams’ Series
Michael Schur will write and produce rethink of 1989 movie
Peacock has gone straight-to-series on Field of Dreams. Michael Schur will write the series, based on the beloved movie, and is an executive producer along with Lawrence Gordon, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.
“The series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved,” said Peacock.
Universal Television will produce the project.
“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, president, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”
The movie, with Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a ballfield on his farm, and watches as some long departed baseball heroes turn up to play, came out in 1989. Last week, the Yankees played the White Sox in a stadium in Iowa built next to a cornfield at the movie site, an homage to the film.
“'Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”
Schur co-created Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls. He previously co-created Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and created The Good Place.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
