Peacock, NBC Showrunners Urge MSNBC Staff 'Yes' Vote on Union

NBC and Peacock showrunners and others are urging MSNBC staffers to vote yes on a secret ballot on unionizing with the Writers Guild of America East.



That came in a petition in support of the staffers who organized for WGAE representation and asking all staffers to vote "yes."



“We work in scripted television and film, including many projects produced by NBCUniversal,” the petition read. “Through our union membership we have been able to negotiate fair compensation, excellent benefits, and basic fairness at work—all of which are enshrined in our union contract. We are ready to support you in your effort to do the same. We‘re all in this together.”



Among those signing on to the petition were Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (Mr. Mayor, 30 Rock), Warren Leight and Julie Martin (Law & Order: SVU), and writers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Matthew Weiner (Mad Men) and the veritable host of others.



WGAE and MSNBC have agreed on a mail-in ballot election covering about 300 staffers, including writers, producers, bookers and other editorial staff for every program on the news net, as well as The Choice on Peacock.



Ballots were being mailed Tuesday, July 20 and are due Aug. 17.