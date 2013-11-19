PCAST to Meet Nov. 21

The President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) has scheduled a meeting for Nov. 21, with the topics of discussion to include cybersecurity, privacy and education tech.



That is according to White House communications analyst Becky Fried, who announced the meeting Nov. 19.



PCAST was formed in 2009 and comprises scientists and engineers who advise the President on tech policy.



The President already has a vision for an online privacy bill of rights, but implementation without accompanying enforcement legislation has been tough. Cybersecurity is a priority as well, but that, too, has proved problematic given the political differences over how to achieve the shared goal of protecting an increasingly broadband-centric economy.



Council members include Google's Eric Schmidt and Microsoft's Craig Mundie.