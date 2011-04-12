PBS Testing MobileDTV ForEmergency Alert Overhaul

PBS will start testing a mobile DTV-based emergency alert system later this

year, the noncom service announced in Las Vegas

Tuesday, calling it "the first major overhaul of the nation's aging

Emergency Alert System (EAS) since the Cold

War."

The alerts could be delivered to "cell phones, tablets,

laptops and netbooks, as well as in-car navigation systems."

Broadcasters have been arguing that they need to keep their

spectrum options open when it comes to new services like mobile DTV.

"Now that the transition to digital is complete and

Mobile DTV is rolling out, PBS will harness Mobile DTV's powerful

distribution system to provide new means of alerting Americans in the event of

an emergency," said PBS CTO John

McCoskey.

Partnered in the effort are LG, Zenith and CPB,

which will provide matching grants to TV stations for mobile DTV

equipment.

PBS said it will work with FEMA, the FCC, and other agencies

in creating the pilot project.