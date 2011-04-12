PBS Testing MobileDTV ForEmergency Alert Overhaul
PBS will start testing a mobile DTV-based emergency alert system later this
year, the noncom service announced in Las Vegas
Tuesday, calling it "the first major overhaul of the nation's aging
Emergency Alert System (EAS) since the Cold
War."
The alerts could be delivered to "cell phones, tablets,
laptops and netbooks, as well as in-car navigation systems."
Broadcasters have been arguing that they need to keep their
spectrum options open when it comes to new services like mobile DTV.
"Now that the transition to digital is complete and
Mobile DTV is rolling out, PBS will harness Mobile DTV's powerful
distribution system to provide new means of alerting Americans in the event of
an emergency," said PBS CTO John
McCoskey.
Partnered in the effort are LG, Zenith and CPB,
which will provide matching grants to TV stations for mobile DTV
equipment.
PBS said it will work with FEMA, the FCC, and other agencies
in creating the pilot project.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.