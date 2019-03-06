PBS NewsHour Goes West

PBS NewsHour is opening a West Coast bureau, PBS NewsHour executive producer Sara Just said Wednesday (March 6). PBS NewsHour West, housed at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The move is the latest step in the noncom news outlets move to a 24/7 news operation.

The new bureau, which is slated for launch later this year, is "made possible with the generous support" of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

The bureau will include up to six staffers, including a correspondent who will serve as West Coast anchor. "When news warrants, the PBS NewsHour West team will update PBS NewsHour’s 6 p.m. Eastern time zone broadcast for West Coast audiences also carried in some cities as late broadcasts on radio, television and streaming platforms," said PBS.

“Through strategic investments, CPB is working to strengthen and expand public media’s local, regional, and national journalism capacity,” said CPB president Patricia Harrison. “With CPB’s funding for the establishment of a Western bureau, PBS NewsHour will be able to better serve audiences with late-breaking news, and cover stories of western importance with greater depth across all platforms.”

PBS NewsHour is produced by WETA Washington. Judy Woodruff remains primary anchor and managing editor.