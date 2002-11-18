PBS names new PR VP
Lea Sloan, senior vice president, cable marketing and public relations for
Pax TV, joined PBS in the newly created post of VP, media
relations.
She comes on board Dec. 2 and reports to Lesli Rotenberg, senior VP,
brand management, promotion and media relations.
Sloan will head up corporate communications, education, online
communications, program information and special events.
