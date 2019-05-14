PBS Names New Ombudsman

PBS has named a new public editor/ombudsman to deal with complaints or questions raised by viewers about its programming.

Filling that role starting May 15 will be Ricardo Sandoval-Palos, whose lengthy resume includes senior editor at InsideClimate News, managing editor at 100Reporters, and supervising editor of NPR’s Morning Edition. He succeeds Madhulika Sikka, who exited late last year to be a podcast executive producer with the Washington Post.

Sandoval-Palos will look at editorial integrity, journalism and production practice and is independent of PBS president Paula Kerger.

“Earning and preserving the public’s trust is our top priority at PBS,’’ said Kerger in a statement. ‘’We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo as our new Public Editor. He is a journalist of the highest integrity whose deep experience and passion for an independent press make him an ideal fit for this important role.”