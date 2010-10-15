PBS, CPB Snag More DOE Dough
The math for noncoms seeking Department of
Education funding worked out this way: PBS + CPB = $72 million.
The pair teamed up to secure that amount
from DOE's Ready To Learn fund for curriculum-based educational efforts,
according to PBS.
The DOE money is earmarked for multimedia
efforts to promote math and literacy to kids ages 2-8, particularly in
disadvantaged areas.
PBS and the Corporation for Public
Broadcasting will get $15 million per year through 2015. They will partner with
numerous others, including NBCU's Universal Studios Family Productions,
Sesame Workshop, The Jim Henson Company, WGBH Boston, Random House and
Boston University.
Part of their charter is to "develop video, interactive online games
(3D-rendered collaborative challenges and immersive games), mobile applications
(augmented reality games) and interactive white board applications,"
according to DOE.
It is the fourth Ready To Learn grant CPB and PBS have been
awarded since 1995. Among the programming supported by those grants are Electric
Company, Martha Speaks and PBS Kids.
