PBS to Cover Dec. 9 Impeachment Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled the next impeachment hearing and PBS said it will cover it live for its affiliates.

The hearing, which will feature "Presentations from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Judiciary Committee," is slated for 9 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 9).

The Intelligence Committee held the first hearings after completing its investigation

As with this week's hearing with constitutional scholars, PBS coverage will be anchored by NewsHour managing editor Judy Woodruff with reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and others.

NewsHour will feature nightly analysis and highlights from the hearing.

In a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), White House counsel Pat Cipollone called the impeachment inquiry "completely baseless" and called on him to end the inquiry and "waste" no more time on the "charade."