PBC/Free State Comm. Dismiss Cable Operator's Effort to Block Deal

PBC Broadcasting of Topeka and Free State

Communications, the proposed buyer and seller, respectively, of KTKA-TV Topeka,

have told the FCC that its retrans rulemaking, not a station transfer, is

the place to address issues about negotiations for multiple stations in a

market and it must dismiss a cable operator effort to block the deal.

Meanwhile, those cable operators are undeterred and again called on the FCC to

just say no.

The broadcasters' response, which was filed at the FCC, was

in response to a petition to deny the sale filed by the American Cable

Association, which asked the FCC to deny the sale of an ABC affiliate saying

that the deal could give the new owner too much control over retrans

negotiations in the market.

ACA points out that Topeka's NBC affiliate and FOX

affiliate are owned by New Vision Television, which has shared services

agreements with PBC Broadcasting in Youngstown, Ohio, and Savannah,

Ga. ACA is concerned that the sale will create a "virtual

triopoly" in Topeka and "coordinate" retransmission negotiations

for three of the Big four affiliates.

But PBC/Free State counter that it is within current FCC

rules, which ACA does not dispute. "It is outrageous for ACA to

seek to import the substance of a rulemaking proceeding into the present

adjudication," they say, "and then ask the Commission to deny the

assignment application on the basis of a rule that does not exist."

If the FCC does approve the deal, says ACA, it should do so

with a "narrowly-tailored, transaction-specific condition that would

prevent the newly acquired ABC station from jointly bargaining retransmission

consent with another major TV station in the Topeka

designated market area."

But PBC/Free State point out that the FCC does not

anticipate a future decision in order to provide relief, and says that since

the FCC has not taken any final action, "it must dismiss the

petition."

Undeterred, ACA President Matt Polka said that it

stands by the petition and the condition. "The party submitting a TV

station sale to the FCC bears the burden of providing by a preponderance of the

evidence that the proposed transaction, on balance, will serve the public

interest," he said in a statement. "The fact that PBC has not presented

any evidence that the KTKA sale is in the public interest and

that ACA has presented unchallenged evidence of the real public interest

harms provides ample support for the FCC to deny or condition the sale."