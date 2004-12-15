Trending

Pax Forges Blades

By

All for one and one for ... Pax TV.

The network will premiere its new swashbuckler action/adventure series, Young Blades, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. The hour-long program, about a new generation of swordsmen inspired by The Three Musketeers, will run for 22 episodes on PAX.

It is currently being shot entirely in HD near Vancouver, British Columbia.