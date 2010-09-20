Passing theRetrans Buck

In the latest salvo in the battle between cable

operators and broadcasters over pay for play,

Charter Communications will start itemizing

the price increases it says it has to pass along

to customers because of retransmission consent

costs.

On its Website (http://www.charter.com/customers/support.aspx?supportarticleid=2594),

Charter explains to customers that they will

start seeing a “Broadcast TV Surcharge” in the

“taxes and fees” section of their cable bills,

saying that “The prices demanded by local

broadcast TV stations have necessitated that

we pass these costs on to customers.”

Federal law requires cable bills to be “fully

itemized,” including, “but not limited to,” basic,

premium and equipment charges. But the

“taxes and fees” section traditionally features

things like Universal Service Fund contributions,

E911 taxes, sales taxes and other government-

issue obligations.

Charter joined with Time Warner and other

cable and satellite operators earlier this year

to ask the FCC to fix what it called a “broken”

retrans system.

The National Cable & Telecommunications

Association had no comment on Charter’s

decision to break out the charge.