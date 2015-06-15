Parul Desai Named Internet Complaint Ombudsperson

Per its new open Internet rules, the FCC has created a new post to help consumers and businesses file network neutrality complaints.

Parul Desai will serve as open Internet ombudsperson, a post created by the new rules and which the FCC describes as the public's "primary point of contact within the agency for formal and informal questions and complaints related to the Open Internet rules."

Complaints can be filed online at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov (as well as by phone or mail). Desai will help navigate the process. The FCC is updating its consumer guide as well to help with the process. In addition, formal, business-to-business complaints (interconnection complaints filed by transit providers ISP's, for example, are made through the FCC's electronic comment filing system (ECFS).

The rules went into effect June 12. They allow for a range of new complaints about interconnections and potentially rates, speech issues and business models under a catch-all Internet Conduct Standard.

The position will be under the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau chief, where Desai is currently assistant bureau chief and director of consumer engagement.

Desai is former policy counsel at Consumers Union and VP at Media Access Project (MAP). "I can't imagine anyone better suited for the job," said former MAP president Andrew Schwartzman. "Parul knows, and is trusted by, the consumer community, the industry and the FCC."