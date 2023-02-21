'Party Down,' 'Snowfall,' 'Bel-Air' All Return: What's Premiering This Week (February 21-26)

A trio of scripted series returns lead the list of original shows, movies and specials debuting this week.

FX on February 22 will debut the sixth and final season of its drama hit series Snowfall. The series, which chronicles how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A., stars Damson Idris, said the network.

Starz on February 24 launches the third season of its comedy series Party Down, 13 years after cancelling the show after two seasons.

The series, which follows follows a group of caters hoping to eventually make it to Hollywood, brings back the show's former cast members, including Kevin Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally and Ryan Hansen. Joining the cast for the third season are Tyrel Jackson Williams and Jennifer Garner, according to the network.

Peacock's Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot series Bel-Air debuts its second season on February 23. Former Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Tatyana Ali joins the cast of returning regulars that includes Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones and Jimmy Akingbola.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 21 to February 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

February 23 – Black Snow (drama) – Sundance Now

February 23 – Outer Banks (returning series) – Netflix

February 24 – Bruiser (drama) – Hulu

February 24 – The Consultant (drama) – Prime Video

February 24 – Liaison (drama) – Apple TV Plus

February 24 – We Have a Ghost (fantasy movie) – Netflix

February 25 – The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium (music special) – HBO