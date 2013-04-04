Parties Push GSN/Cablevision Carriage Complaint Hearing to July

A Federal Communications Commission hearing in

the years-long carriage dispute between Cablevision Systems and GSN has been

pushed back until mid-July, after the FCC administrative law judge and parties

involved agreed to the delay in hopes of getting some guidance from the U.S.

Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in the Tennis Channel/Comcast suit.

According

to the judge's order, after a conference call March 21, all the parties decided

it would be worthwhile to postpone the hearing from April 2 to July 16 "so

the participants may consider further discovery and possible benefit from the

guidance of the court should it release its decision on Comcast Cable v. FCC. "

Officials

at Cablevision and GSN declined to comment on the delay, which was first

reported by Cable Fax Daily.

GSN

filed its carriage complaint back in October 2011, saying Cablevision had used

its market power to favor its own affiliated network at GSN's expense in

violation of FCC rules.

The

FCC's Media Bureau in May 2012 designated the Game Show Network's program

carriage complaint for hearing before an administrative law judge if the twosides didn't resolve it via third-party mediation.

Cablevision

in particular may want to wait for the Tennis Channel decision if oral argument

was any indication.

On

Feb. 25, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia heard Comcast's

challenge to the FCC's first-ever finding in favor of a program carriage

complaint and its imposition of a carriage remedy. While the judges usually

wield a gavel, in that case is was more like a hammer, with the FCC mostly on

the receiving end.

Between

the serious First Amendment issues with the FCC's carriage remedy expressed by

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the contract issues on which Judge Harry Edwards

focused, the FCC appeared to have an uphill fight to keep its decision from

being remanded back. Following the hearing, sources on both sides of the case

expressed that sentiment.