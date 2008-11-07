Parsons, Schmidt on Obama Advisory Team

Former Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons will be one of the members of the Obama Economic Advisory Board that the president-elect will be meeting with on Friday, according to his transition team.

Following the meeting in Chicago to talk about how to get the U.S. economy moving again, Obama will hold his first press conference as the next president.

Eric Schmidt, chairman of Google, is the other big media name that will be among the 17 members of the board, which also includes former legislators, academics. Warren Buffet will also call in to the meeting.

According to theCenter for Responsive Politics, Parsons contributed to the campaigns of both Obama and John McCain, but gave OBama the maximum individual contribution of $4,600, while only $1,500 went to McCain.