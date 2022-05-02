Paramount Plus's 'Star Trek' Spinoff, Glenn Close in Apple TV Plus's 'Tehran:' What's Premiering This Week (May 2-May 8)

A new Paramount Plus Star Trek prequel and Emmy Award winner Glenn Close's return to TV in Apple TV Plus's Tehran kicks off the list of original shows debuting during the first week of May.

Paramount Plus's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts May 5 and follows the adventures onboard the U.S.S. Enterprise in the decade before the original Star Trek series. The series stars Anson Mount at Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One.

Returning for its second season on May 6 is Apple TV Plus' s drama series Tehran, starring Niv Sultan as a Mossad spy who infiltrates the inner workings of Iran. Close, who last regular TV series role was in Damages in 2012, joins the cast for the show's sophomore campaign.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of May 2 to May 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 4 – The Circle (returning series) – Netflix

May 4 – Meltdown: Three Mile Island (documentary) – Netflix

May 5 – The Porter (drama) – BET Plus

May 5 – Girls5eva (returning series) – Peacock

May 5 – Wild babies (documentary) – Netflix

May 5 – The Pentaverate (comedy) – Netflix

May 5 – The Staircase (drama) – HBO Max

May 6 – The Big Conn (documentary) – Apple TV Plus

May 6 – The Great Soul Food Cook-off (reality) – OWN

May 6 – Sheryl (music documentary) –Showtime

May 6 – The Wilds (returning series) – Prime Video