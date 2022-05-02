Paramount Plus's 'Star Trek' Spinoff, Glenn Close in Apple TV Plus's 'Tehran:' What's Premiering This Week (May 2-May 8)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
A new Paramount Plus Star Trek prequel and Emmy Award winner Glenn Close's return to TV in Apple TV Plus's Tehran kicks off the list of original shows debuting during the first week of May.
Paramount Plus's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts May 5 and follows the adventures onboard the U.S.S. Enterprise in the decade before the original Star Trek series. The series stars Anson Mount at Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One.
Returning for its second season on May 6 is Apple TV Plus' s drama series Tehran, starring Niv Sultan as a Mossad spy who infiltrates the inner workings of Iran. Close, who last regular TV series role was in Damages in 2012, joins the cast for the show's sophomore campaign.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of May 2 to May 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 4 – The Circle (returning series) – Netflix
May 4 – Meltdown: Three Mile Island (documentary) – Netflix
May 5 – The Porter (drama) – BET Plus
May 5 – Girls5eva (returning series) – Peacock
May 5 – Wild babies (documentary) – Netflix
May 5 – The Pentaverate (comedy) – Netflix
May 5 – The Staircase (drama) – HBO Max
May 6 – The Big Conn (documentary) – Apple TV Plus
May 6 – The Great Soul Food Cook-off (reality) – OWN
May 6 – Sheryl (music documentary) –Showtime
May 6 – The Wilds (returning series) – Prime Video
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
