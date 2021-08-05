Paramount Plus Makes Deal For Carriage on Sky in Europe

ViacomCBS Networks International said it made a deal with Comcast’s Sky unit to launch the Paramount Plus subscription streaming service on Sky platforms in several European territories.

Also Read: Viacom CBS Adds 6.5 Million Global Streaming Subscribers

Sky Cinema subscribers will have Paramount Plus included at no additional cost. Paramount Pictures feature films will remain available on Sky Cinema in the U.K. and will join Sky Cinema in Germany and Italy in 2022.

Other Sky customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount Plus as an add-on to their account.

Sky will carry Paramount Plus in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Australia in 2022. The deal also includes carrying ViacomCBS pay-TV channels and renews Sky as an ad-sales partner in some markets.

Paramount Plus is the latest in a series of apps to come to Sky Q, enhancing Sky’s aggregation strategy and enabling Sky customers to watch more of the best content together in one place on the Sky Q platform, Sky said.

Also Read: Peacock Readies Int'l Rollout on Sky as Tokyo Olympics Spike U.S. App Downloads by 60%

“This is another example of how we are innovating for our customers and further aggregating all the best apps and content together in one place on Sky Q, giving them more great TV to watch than ever before. Paramount Plus is an excellent service with a huge range of fantastic films and TV series, and our new, broader agreement with ViacomCBS will benefit both businesses,” said Stephen van Rooyen, executive VP and chief executive for Sky U.K. and Europe.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Sky to continue delivering ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands to Sky customers and importantly bring Paramount Plus to new audiences in all Sky markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, and GSA,” said Raffaele Annecchino, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “This transformative distribution deal is key to accelerating our global ambitions in streaming while also supporting Sky’s strategic objectives to better serve audiences with greater flexibility in how they consume our content across all platforms.”

Paramount Plus will also be available direct-to-consumer in the U.K., Ireland, Italy and GSA through the Paramount Plus app for iOS and Android and across supported connected TV devices and OTT platforms. Pricing and local content offering will be announced at a later date.