Paramount Network to Bring Back 'Yellowstone' This Fall

Paramount Network will bring back its western-themed series Yellowstone for a fourth season this fall, the network said Thursday.

The series follows the exploits of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, according to Paramount Network. Joining the cast for season four of the series is Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, Kathryn Kelly and Finn Little.

Paramount Network will air all episodes from the first three seasons over the July 4 holiday weekend, beginning with season one on July 3, season two on July 4 and season three on July 5.