Paramount Network Gave the 'Yellowstone' Midseason Finale TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 1.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone is No. 1. (The hit drama’s midseason finale aired on January 1.)

The rest of the ranking is mostly made up of reality competitions: Fox hypes its celebrity-focused Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in second place, NBC promotes the new “All-Stars” version of America’s Got Talent in fourth, and MTV gives some love to RuPaul’s Drag Race in fifth as the show makes its move from VH1.

Rounding out the list is a new drama from ABC: police procedural series Will Trent, in third place.

Notably, Yellowstone scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (112) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Yellowstone (opens in new tab) , Paramount Network

Impressions: 424,763,186

Interruption Rate: 2.55%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,265,238

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $797,906

2) Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 399,907,131

Interruption Rate: 1.70%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,898,493

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,339,868

3) Will Trent (opens in new tab) , ABC

Impressions: 387,351,001

Interruption Rate: 1.52%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,940,060

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,107,588

Impressions: 341,443,049

Interruption Rate: 1.79%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,235,473

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,315,408

5) RuPaul's Drag Race (opens in new tab) , MTV

Impressions: 302,211,298

Interruption Rate: 3.58%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,497,002

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,234,143

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■