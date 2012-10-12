Panetta: DOD Needs Cybersecurity Bill To Help Prevent Cyber 9/11

Calling it a pre-9/11 moment, Secretary of

Defense Leon Panetta Thursday told Congress to pass the Cybsecurity Act of

2012, the primarily Democrat-backed cybersecurity bill that failed to pass in

this Congress, or we will be vulnerable to terrorist

attack.

"The

fact is that to fully provide the necessary protection in our democracy,

cybersecurity legislation must be passed by the Congress," he said in a

speech in New York. "Without it, we

are and we will be vulnerable. Congress must act and it must act now on a

comprehensive bill such as the bipartisan Cybersecurity Act of 2012..."

Panetta

also said DOD was finalizing "comprehensive" changes to its current rules

of engagement in cyberspace that "will make clear that the department has

a responsibility, not only to defend DoD's networks, but also to be prepared to

defend the nation and our national interests against an attack in or through

cyberspace.

In

the speech, entitled "Defending the Nation from Cyber Attack,"

Panetta said the Internet was new terrain for warfare, a domain that must be

secured today to insure "peace and prosperity" tomorrow.

Panetta

conceded there were hackers and criminals stealing personal info to worry

about, but that was most worried about a nation state cyberattack, which he said

"could be as destructive as the terrorist attack on 9/11." That is

the same image invoked by Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.), lead sponsor of the

legislation, in his unsuccessful attempt to reach a bipartisan accord on

passage.

Panetta

detailed several recent cyberattacks, including the distributed denial of

service attacks on U.S. financial

institutions in the past several weeks. He said those could be the vanguard of

something worse. "We know that foreign cyber actors are probing America's critical infrastructure

networks," he said. "They are targeting the computer control systems

that operate chemical, electricity and water plants and those that guide

transportation throughout this country," and have already gained access to

some of those systems.

As

to the need for legislation, Panetta said that information sharing, which was

the focus of Republican cybersecurity, was not enough. "We've got to work

with the business community to develop baseline standards for our most critical

private-sector infrastructure," he said.

Those

standards, which Republicans were concerned would turn into congressional

mandates that would reduce private industry's ability to react quickly and

flexibly to evolving threats, were among the issues that hung up the bill.

Panetta

said political gridlock was an unacceptable excuse for not passing legislation.

The

White House is considering issuing an executive order to mandate guidelines,

but Panetta said that is not a substitute for comprehensive legislation.

Responding

to the speech, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), a co-sponsor of the

bill along with Lieberman, added his voice to the call for action: "National

security leaders across the spectrum have urged Congress to act," said

Rockefeller. "The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Commanding

General of Cyber Command urged us to act. In August, Senate Republicans and

beltway lobbyists chose a filibuster over these Generals' urgent requests. Now

the Secretary of Defense is urging us again to do what we all know we must do

to protect our country from cyber terrorists. This is a time for action, not

more political obstruction."