‘Palm Royale’, With Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig, Gets Season Two

Apple TV Plus has ordered a second season of period comedy Palm Royale. The show, with Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig in the cast and producer ranks, debuted March 20.

Set in high society Palm Beach in 1969, Palm Royale follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to break into Palm Beach high society.

“We are so thrilled to hear about season two,” said executive producer Dern. “Jayme [Lemons] and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of Palm Royale. We all can’t wait to get started!”

Besides Wiig and Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber and Chardae Robinson are also in the cast. Guest stars include Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett. “Palm Royale has delighted global audiences and we are thrilled that viewers will have the opportunity to spend more time with this highly entertaining, iconic cast, from Kristen Wiig to the incomparable Carol Burnett,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Pus. “We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next brilliantly witty chapter in the lives of the Palm Beach high society set that Abe Sylvia, Kristen, Laura Dern and this incredible team behind the show have brought so vibrantly to life.”

Palm Royale is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is executive produced by Wiig, Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker.