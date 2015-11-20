Palestinians to Get Own Broadband Nets

Palestinians will get to set up, run and regulate their own wireless broadband nets separate from the Israelis, according to a new bilateral agreement.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which is holding its World Radiocommunication Conference in Geneva this month, said Friday that an agreement has been reached for exclusive use of radio frequencies by Palestinian cell phone operators, as well as on a shared basis by both Palestinian and Israeli operators.

“The Israeli-Palestinian Agreement to facilitate cellular phone operations is a major landmark in improving relations between the parties," said ITU secretary-general Houlin Zhao, hopefully, of the agreement, "and will no doubt lead to the establishment of a modern and reliable telecommunication network for the Palestinian people."

The Palestinians will get to set up their own networks independent from Israeli networks and under their own regulatory authority.