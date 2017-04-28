Pai's Energy & Commerce Net Neutrality Briefing Delayed

The meeting between FCC chair Ajit Pai and a bipartisan group of House Energy & Commerce Committee members that had been scheduled for Friday had to be postponed, according to a committee source.

Pai was to have provided a bipartisan briefing on his proposal to roll back Title II classification of ISPs and rethink Open Internet rules.

Turns out the House voting schedule took precedence as 11th hour work was being done on passing a stop-gap spending bill to keep the government running.

The Democratic leadership of the committee had wanted a briefing before the announcement of the plan earlier this week, but sources said Pai was unable to fit it into his schedule, reportedly due to another briefing for Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform, according to sources familiar with that meeting.