'Painting With John' Gets Season Two on HBO

Painting With John, which sees John Lurie paint, and talk about his painting and his life, has been renewed for a second season on HBO. Season one debuted in January.

Lurie is a musician, actor and director in addition to being a painter. He was a member of the Lounge Lizards and he’s appeared in many films, including Down By Law and Stranger Than Paradise.

“There’s something so hypnotic and captivating about John’s style,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive VP, HBO Programming. “He’s a brilliant raconteur with many more stories to tell, and we can’t get enough of them.”

Season one saw Lurie “ensconced at his work table, honing his intricate watercolor techniques and sharing reflections on what he’s learned about life,” said HBO. “Combining images of Lurie’s paintings, original music and irreverent point of view on tapping into your childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series serves as a reminder to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.”

“My hope is to make a TV show where people see it and say, ‘I have no idea what I just saw, but I couldn’t stop watching it and it was wonderful,’“ said Lurie. “I think I can get there in season two.”

Lurie directs the series. Adam McKay executive produces with Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries.