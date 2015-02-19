Pai, Wright on Why Title II Is Wrong

Call it "The Case of The Concerned Commissioners."

No, it is not a newly discovered Sherlock Holmes story, but a pair of regulators are suggesting that it might take a sleuth to provide details to the public about just what network neutrality rules the FCC will be voting on Feb. 26. These are rules, they argue, give the FCC "almost unfettered discretion to micromanage virtually every aspect of the Internet, including the choices that consumers have for accessing it."

The commissioners were Republican FCC commissioner Ajit Pai, who will be voting on — and almost surely dissenting from — the rules, and Federal Trade Commissioner (also a Republican) Joshua Wright, whose commission will likely have reduced authority over online privacy following the vote.

