Pai: We Can't Expect to Substitute Broadband for Broadcast

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai said on Thursday that if the FCC

proceeds to count some joint sales agreements (JSAs) toward local TV station

ownership caps, it would be an "unforced error," and that the

commission must treat broadband as a complement, not replacement, for broadcast.

That came in a speech to the Media Institute Thursday. Pai

wants the FCC to loosen the local ownership rules, so said he found it

"amazing" that the proposal currently on the table would tighten them

by adding the JSAs and possibly shared-service agreements.

Those proposals remain on the table rather than in the

outbox, however, as the FCC continues to vet comments from parties citing

potential impact of deregulation on minority and women ownership. The item has

yet to be voted and FCC chairman Julius Genachowski appears in no hurry to push

a vote.

Pai pointed to a JSA between two stations in his home state

of Kansas where a Univision affiliate, an Entravision station, was able to

create the only Spanish-language newscast in the state, and another in Missouri

between Nexstar and Mission that allowed for expanded news coverage, he said.

He said JSAs were particularly important for smaller markets

-- the ones where they would most likely be prevented by a new FCC rule -- where

station revenue is a fraction of that in larger markets.

According to sources, the FCC could soften the JSA hit by

pushing it into a further notice of proposed rulemaking, or grandfather

enforcement, but that there continues to be impetus from the commissioner

Democratic majority to could JSAs toward the local caps, as they already are

toward local radio ownership caps.

Pai told B&C after the speech that he would be hard-pressed to support a Media ownership item that he will be hard-pressed to support the Media Ownership item if JSA's remain a part of it. "I would have great difficulty supporting an item that not only did not provide sufficient relaxation of our existing rules, but also tightened some of our rules that would impeded, if not destroy, the local news programming across the country, especially in local markets.

Pai also cited the FCC's Superstorm Sandy hearing in New

York and New Jersey earlier this week as a reason for praising, rather than burying,

broadcasting.

"I learned about the vital service that local

broadcasters provided during Superstorm Sandy. When other methods of

communications failed, broadcasters transmitted lifesaving information and alerts

to the public," he said.

He then suggested that the currently broadband-centric FCC

should include broadcasting in its world view, long-term. "As we head into

the future, we can't expect to substitute broadband for broadcast. Instead, we

should view them as complements."