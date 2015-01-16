Pai Wants Netflix Caching Info

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai publicly called out Netflix Friday (Jan. 16) for not ponying up enough info to disprove the allegation that it targeted encryption to ISPs that had installed open caching systems.

That came after some back and forth between the commissioner and the online video distributor over allegations Netflix was trying to undermine the development of open standards for video streaming.

Back in December, in a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Pai cited articles reporting that Netflix had chosen not to participate in developing open standards for streaming video and had at least "tested" measures that would "undermine" that effort.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.