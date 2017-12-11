Pai Unveils New Work Product Dashboard

The FCC has launched a new online dashboard to track milestones in various proceedings.

It will provide easier access to the status of "pending applications, petitions, complaints, and license renewals," according to FCC chairman Ajit Pai, who billed it as yet another transparency initiative.



The dashboard compares the number of pending items in the most recent quarter versus a year ago, and shows a green check mark and "we're heading in the right direction" for decreases since the previous quarter, a hard hat and "we're working on it" for increases.

It will also make it easier to access and search FOIA material, says the chairman.

“Since becoming Chairman, I’ve made it a priority to find ways to improve transparency at the FCC,” said Pai. “We serve the American people. To do that, it’s important to remain accountable to them and give them accurate, regularly-updated information about our work. I’m proud of the efforts my FCC colleagues make every day, and today’s upgrades will help consumers everywhere know more about those efforts."

Pai proposed the dashboard back in 2013, when he was a commissioner in the minority. Process reform has long been one of his signature asks, and since he took over as chairman, directives.



Related: FCC Denies Request to Extend Net Neutrality Comment Period