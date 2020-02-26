Pai to Get Lowry Mays Award at NAB Show

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has been tapped to receive the Broadcasters Foundation of America Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

The award is given to an "individual in broadcasting" whose work "exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship."

While that description sounds more like an executive than a government official, the foundation found plenty to like about Pai's regulatory philosophy, which it says is all about "innovation, more investment, better products and services, lower prices, more job creation, and faster economic growth."

The Award, which will be given out April 22 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, is named after the founder and former chairman of Clear Channel Communications.