Pai Supports Publicizing Open Internet Order Draft

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai supports making the chairman's draft open Internet order available to the public on the same day that it is circulated to the commissioners for their input and edits, a spokesman for the commissioner confirmed to B&C/Multichannel News.

Republican leaders of the FCC oversight committees and subcommittees—Pai is also a Republican—wrote FCC chairman Tom Wheeler this week asking him to let stakeholders and other interested parties see the proposal at the same time the commissioners do. The chairman has scheduled a Feb. 26 vote, and Feb. 5 for the draft, the customary three weeks before a vote.

Pai told C-SPAN this week that he would prefer the FCC hold off on the vote and allow a legislative effort, spearheaded by those same Republicans, time to play out, since its purpose is to give the FCC direction on its authority over Internet access.

