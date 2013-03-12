Pai: Storm Clouds on Incentive Auction Horizon

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai says he sees some "storm clouds"

on the spectrum auction horizon, primarily by limiting participation and not

raising enough for public safety.

According to his prepared testimony for the Senate Commerce

Committee's FCC oversight hearing on Tuesday, those clouds include not raising

enough money through the auctions to fund the FirstNet interoperable broadband

public safety network. That is because the only closing condition on the

auction was that the revenues from the auction of spectrum reclaimed from

broadcasters cover the costs of the incentive auction that clears that

spectrum. He says the goal must then be to maximize the revenues.

Pai's emphasis on FirstNet is understandable given that the

chairman of the Committee, Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), helped motorman the incentive

auction legislation primarily as a way to pay for that network, which was one

of the 911 Commission recommendations.

That leads to the next cloud for Pai: The prospect of limits

on auction participants.

The FCC has proposed modifying its local market spectrum

screen -- which is the amount of spectrum any wireless company can hold in a

market before it triggers further FCC review. That could be a de facto limit on

spectrum bidders in the auction, particularly the largest carriers.

"If the Commission starts picking and choosing who may

participate in the forward auction -- such as by setting a spectrum cap or

narrowing the spectrum screen despite the robust competition in the wireless

market," he says. "It will result in less participation, less revenue,

less spectrum available for mobile broadband, and less funding for public

safety."

He is also concerned about the FCC limiting the price

broadcasters can ask for the spectrum. While that might sound like a good idea

in terms of maximizing revenues -- the cheaper the FCC can get the spectrum,

the more it can make reselling it -- Pai doesn't think so according to his

testimony. "[I]f the Commission preemptively tells broadcasters, 'You may

bid this high, but no higher,' many may not show up for the reverse auction."

Pai also pitches AT&T's proposal of all-IP test beds to

help the FCC decide how it should approach oversight of an all-IP delivered

telecom world. Pai says consumer protections must remain in place, like 911.

But he also says the FCC "must not import the broken, burdensome economic

regulations of [traditional phone service] into an all-IP world," which he

says means "no tariffs. No arcane cost studies. And no hidden subsidies

that distort competition to benefit companies, not consumers."

But he also says the FCC must "retain the ability to

combat discrete market failures and protect consumers from anticompetitive

harm."

That's a tall order, but Pai suggests the FCC needs to make

it given that the country is ahead of the FCC in migrating to IP. "[M]ake

no mistake: our transition to an all-IP future will happen. But what we do will

have a dramatic impact on the speed and success of that transition," he

tells the committee.

Pai puts in a pitch for getting rid of the

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rules, but concedes there is no consensus

yet on how to proceed with the chairman's proposals. For example, Pai is

willing to support loosening rather than lifting the ban, but not the part

about attributing joint sales agreements or shared services agreements under

local ownership caps. He also called for relaxing restrictions on foreign

investment.