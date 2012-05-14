Pai, Rosenworcel to Testify at FCC Oversight Hearing

Talk about hitting the ground running.

With the two new FCC commissioners now officially sworn in as of Monday (May 14), they will be testifying Wednesday at a Senate Commerce Committee oversight hearing on the FCC. That is according to a committee press office spokesman.

It will be familiar territory for both, but moreso for Rosenworcel, who has been top telecom adviser to Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.). Pai also counts Senate advisor on his resume.