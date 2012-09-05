Pai: Rights-of-Way Issues Are Up to Date in Kansas City

In Kansas City to visit Google's fiber build test-bed, FCC commissioner

Ajit Pai said Wednesday that other cities should take a page from Kansas City's

efforts to "expedite and simplify" the permitting process.

Pai said his principal takeaway from the project was how

important it is for government at all levels to ease rights-of-way management

issues.

"When broadband service providers seek to construct

next-generation networks, they need to access government-controlled land,

poles, and conduits in order to lay fiber and install other

infrastructure," he said in statement. "Currently, too many providers

who try to obtain such access are confronted with daunting sets of federal,

state, and/or municipal regulations that often delay and sometimes deter

infrastructure investment and broadband deployment."

He called on the FCC to do its part by "work[ing] with

stakeholders to develop model regulations, guidelines, or best practices for

rights-of-way management that facilitate fiber deployment while safeguarding

legitimate government interests."