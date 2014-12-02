Pai Probes Netflix on Streaming Policy

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai has registered his concerns over reports about Netflix's Open Connect program with company CEO Reed Hastings.

In a letter dated Tuesday (Dec. 2), Pai cited articles reporting that Netflix had chosen not to participate in developing open standards for streaming video and had at least "tested" measures that would "undermine" that effort.

He said he was specifically concerned about suggestions Netflix has impeded open caching software. "In other words," he said, "if standards collectively agreed upon by much of the industry cannot identify and correctly route Netflix traffic, those standards ultimately are unlikely to be of much benefit to digital video customers."

