Pai Praises Passage of FCC Reform Act
Count new FCC Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai among those
applauding the House for passing HR 3310, the FCC reform bill that will combine
a number of congressionally-mandated reports into one.
"I commend the U.S. House of Representatives for
passing the Federal Communications Commission Consolidated Reporting Act of
2012," Pai said in a statement. "This legislation would modernize the
Commission's reporting obligations to reflect the convergence that has taken
place in the communications marketplace and at the same time ensure that
policymakers receive information critical to making data-driven decisions.
The Commission must meet its legal mandate to produce reports for Congress in a
timely manner, and this bill would assist us in that task."
The bill passed on a voice vote Wednesday. A similar bill
has also been introduced in the Senate.
