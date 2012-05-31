Pai Praises Passage of FCC Reform Act

Count new FCC Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai among those

applauding the House for passing HR 3310, the FCC reform bill that will combine

a number of congressionally-mandated reports into one.

"I commend the U.S. House of Representatives for

passing the Federal Communications Commission Consolidated Reporting Act of

2012," Pai said in a statement. "This legislation would modernize the

Commission's reporting obligations to reflect the convergence that has taken

place in the communications marketplace and at the same time ensure that

policymakers receive information critical to making data-driven decisions.

The Commission must meet its legal mandate to produce reports for Congress in a

timely manner, and this bill would assist us in that task."

The bill passed on a voice vote Wednesday. A similar bill

has also been introduced in the Senate.