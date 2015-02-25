Pai, O'Rielly to Hold Title II Press Conference
The Federal Communications Commission's two Republican commissioners, Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly, will hold a joint press conference Feb. 26 following the agency's expected vote to reclassify Internet access as a telecommunications service under Title II. Pai and O'Rielly will likely be strongly dissenting from those rules.
The FCC chairman historically holds a press conference following a vote, but not the ranking minority commissioner (Pai). The Pai-O'Rielly press conference will follow chairman Tom Wheeler's in the commission meeting room, according to Pai's office.
The move is unusual, but not unprecedented, at least after Pai held a press conference two weeks ago to criticize the open Internet draft order and attribute it to influence from the White House.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.