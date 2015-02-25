Pai, O'Rielly to Hold Title II Press Conference

The Federal Communications Commission's two Republican commissioners, Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly, will hold a joint press conference Feb. 26 following the agency's expected vote to reclassify Internet access as a telecommunications service under Title II. Pai and O'Rielly will likely be strongly dissenting from those rules.

The FCC chairman historically holds a press conference following a vote, but not the ranking minority commissioner (Pai). The Pai-O'Rielly press conference will follow chairman Tom Wheeler's in the commission meeting room, according to Pai's office.

The move is unusual, but not unprecedented, at least after Pai held a press conference two weeks ago to criticize the open Internet draft order and attribute it to influence from the White House.

