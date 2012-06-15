Pai Names Wireline Advisor

New FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai has named Nicholas Degani as

his legal adviser for wireline issues.

In addition, Pai said Gene Fullano, who was on detail from

the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau to help him set up his office,

is returning to the bureau.

Degani has been counsel to Energy and Commerce Committee

Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.), including on communications issues.

It is a homecoming for Degani, who is former attorney advisor

in the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau and member of the general counsel's

office.