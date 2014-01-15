Pai Names Engineer As Acting Advisor

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai has named Jeffrey Neumann acting legal advisor for wireless, public safety and disability issues.

Neumann has been detailed from the Media Bureau, where he has been a member of the engineering division.

The move follows the move of Pai's wireless advisor, Courtney Reinhard, to the office of fellow commissioner Michael O'Rielly.

“With Jeff, our office gets two for the price of one. He is both a distinguished engineer and a talented attorney," said Pai.