Pai Names Deputy Director, Legislative Affairs

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has tapped FCC legislative affairs vet Jim Balaguer to be the new deputy director of the office.

The Office of Legislative Affairs is the liaison between the commission and the Hill. Currently the chairman is taking fire from Democrats there on network neutrality and media mergers, while getting props from Republicans for his deregulatory agenda.

“Jim has a well-deserved reputation for excellence on legislative issues, both within the agency and on Capitol Hill, and I thank him for agreeing to take on this new role,” said Pai of the appointment. “We’ve come to rely on Jim’s political acumen, experience, and dedication.”

Balaguer has been associate director and senior legislative analyst in the office since 2010, where he has worked on issues including universal service, the IP transition, and broadband adoption.